Synagogue Leader Murder Trial: Jury Deadlocked on Verdict

The jury told the judge that they couldn't reach a decision, which led to an Allen charge as deliberations resume Tuesday. A juror is also going to be replaced in the Synagogue Leader Murder Trial. (7/15/24)   MORE

Court TV takes a look at the 'We Stand With Ashley' movement as the Black Swan Murder Trial approaches. Ashley Benefield, 32, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of her husband, Douglas Benefield, 58 in Sept. 2020.

Black Swan Murder Trial: A Look at the "We Stand With Ashley Movement"

A juror is also going to be replaced in the Synagogue Leader Murder Trial.

two women in court

Abused Wife or Murderer Trial: Opening Statements

Hannah Gutierrez's defense attorney Jason Bowles said he plans on filing a motion for a new trial for Gutierrez on Monday. Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.' 

Hannah Gutierrez's Defense Attorney Jason Bowles Joins Court TV

In a shocking turn of events, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case against Alec Baldwin with prejudice on the third day of Baldwin’s manslaughter trial.

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial: Day 3 Recap

The defense team representing disgraced attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has filed new documents asking South Carolina’s highest court to take a look at his appeal.

Alex Murdaugh Appeals Murder Conviction

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey speaks with reporters after Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case against Alec Baldwin with prejudice on Friday.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey Speaks After Alec Baldwin's Case Dismissed

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer grants motion to dismiss with prejudice in the Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Trial. Alec Baldwin was facing an involuntary manslaughter charged in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.'

Motion to Dismiss With Prejudice Granted in Baldwin Manslaughter Trial

Brian Steven Smith sits in court

Judge Emphasizes Victims at Sentencing for Brian Steven Smith

Judge Mary Marlowe Somers looks at evidence

Alec Baldwin Jury Sent Home as Defense Fights for Dismissal

Alec Baldwin swiftly exits court.

Why Did Alec Baldwin Storm Out of the Courtroom?

Face to Face with Convicted Killer Brian Smith Ahead of Sentencing

