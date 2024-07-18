Synagogue Leader Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Jury in the case against Michael Jackson-Bolanos was HUNG on 1st degree felony murder and 1st degree home invasion charges in Samantha Woll's death. He was found NOT GUILTY of 1st degree premeditated murder and GUILTY of concealing facts. (7/18/24)   MORE

Bolanos listens to verdict

Court TV speaks with Doug Benefield's cousin, Tommie Benefield. Tommie speaks about the circumstances in which Doug and Ashley were purportedly reconciling and on the verge of withdrawing the divorce petition and move to Maryland together up until he was killed.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Court TV Speaks With Doug Benefield's Cousin

Ashley Benefield appears at a pre-trial hearing as supporters gather ahead of the Black Swan Murder Trial. Jury selection begins on July 22, as Benefield faces trial on charges she murdered her husband, Douglas.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Ashley Benefield Appears at Pre-Trial Hearing

Peterson looks straight at Zoom camera.

Scott Peterson Continues Quest for New Trial

Attorney Gary Zerola at his rape sentencing.

Ex-Boston Attorney Named ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ Sentenced for Rape

Daniel and Kristin Muir

Bail Denied for Former NFL Player, Daniel Muir and Wife

Alec Baldwin swiftly exits court.

Why Did Alec Baldwin Storm Out of the Courtroom?

Face to Face with Convicted Killer Brian Smith Ahead of Sentencing

Smiling pregnant woman sitting in an armchair and wearing a red silk sleeveless top.

Will Scott Peterson Get a New Trial?

Jury Selection Underway in Abused Wife or Murderer Trial

Video Alexee Trevizo's Defense Doesn't Want the Jury to See

A Voice For Victims: Seraya Aung Found Safe

