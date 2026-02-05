Tara Baker Murder Trial: Key Moments

Court TV presents key moments in Edrick Faust's trial where he is charged in the 2001 cold case murder of UGA law student Tara Baker, who was sexually assaulted, stabbed in the neck and strangled with a printer cord. (2/5/26) MORE

Cold Cases, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

side by side of suspect and victim

Prosecution and Defense Clash Over Evidence in Tara Baker Trial

Tara Baker

Tara Baker Murder Trial: Key Moments

defense attorney questions witness in court

'Worse Than Communist Russia'; Defense Seeks Mistrial in Tara Baker Murder Trial

Brunette Caucasian woman testifies in court

'I’ll Talk to You Tomorrow': Friend Recalls Last Call With Tara Baker

Nancy Guthrie update

Police Provide Update on Search for Nancy Guthrie

Defense attorney delivers opening statements

Tara Baker Murder Trial: Defense's Opening Statements

Prosecutor delivers opening statement

Tara Baker Murder Trial: State's Opening Statements

Convicted killer Paul Hicks is sentenced

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: Paul Hicks Sentenced

suspect in court

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Paul Hicks' defense closing arguments

Defense: No Forensic Evidence Connects Paul Hicks to Regina Hicks' Murder

State's closing argument in Paul Hicks' trial

State: Paul Hicks 'Launched' Car Into Pond, Killing Wife Regina Hicks

richard wells testimony

Investigator Recalls Examining Car Regina Hicks Died In

MORE VIDEOS