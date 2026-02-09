Tara Baker Murder Trial: Victim's Boyfriend Details Relationship

Tara Baker's then-boyfriend, Chris Melton details their relationship. Edrick Faust is charged in the 2001 cold case killing of Baker, a UGA law student; during opening statements, Faust's defense tried to point the finger at Chris. (2/9/26) MORE

Cold Cases, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Tara Baker's then-boyfriend, Chris Melton

Tara Baker Murder Trial: Victim's Boyfriend Details Relationship

Blonde woman testifies

Tara Baker's Roommate: 'It's Almost Like Somebody Knew We're Weren't Going to be Home'

side by side of suspect and victim

Prosecution and Defense Clash Over Evidence in Tara Baker Trial

Tara Baker

Tara Baker Murder Trial: Key Moments

defense attorney questions witness in court

'Worse Than Communist Russia'; Defense Seeks Mistrial in Tara Baker Murder Trial

Brunette Caucasian woman testifies in court

'I’ll Talk to You Tomorrow': Friend Recalls Last Call With Tara Baker

Nancy Guthrie update

Police Provide Update on Search for Nancy Guthrie

Defense attorney delivers opening statements

Tara Baker Murder Trial: Defense's Opening Statements

Prosecutor delivers opening statement

Tara Baker Murder Trial: State's Opening Statements

Convicted killer Paul Hicks is sentenced

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: Paul Hicks Sentenced

suspect in court

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Paul Hicks' defense closing arguments

Defense: No Forensic Evidence Connects Paul Hicks to Regina Hicks' Murder

MORE VIDEOS