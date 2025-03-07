Texts From Surviving Roommates in Alleged Kohberger Killings Reveal Terror

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Court documents in the Bryan Kohberger case reveal what was happening inside the house when four University of Idaho students were killed. Texts between two surviving housemates, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, show how scared they were. (3/7/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?