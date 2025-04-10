interview with a killer season 2 banner

'The fangs are coming out': Reaction to Lori's Cross of Woman Charles Dated

"All of a sudden the fangs are coming out," Vinnie Politan said in reaction to Lori's fiery cross-examination of Nancy Jo Hancock, a woman Charles dated while separated from Lori. She only met him in person once, the night before he died. (4/9/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Cult Crimes, Killer Parents, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

witness on the stand in a pink blazer, black v-neck

Lori: Did You Know That I Didn't Know My Husband Was on Dating Sites?

woman in a pink blazer is questioned by another woman as a judge looks on.

Lori Daybell: Did You Talk About Me? Witness: 'Don't Flatter Yourself'

wide shot of court

Lori Daybell Becomes Frustrated While Cross-Examining Detective

wide shot of a courtroom

Daybell: 'Were you aware that my husband was wearing a $200 bamboo shirt?'

lori daybell in court

Lori Daybell Questions First Responders About CPR for Charles Vallow

Treena Kay delivers opening statements

Prosecution: Lori Vallow Wanted To Be Lori Daybell

Lori Daybell interview

'I'm Not An Attorney': Lori Vallow Daybell's Words On Eve Of Trial

Sharp-dressed man in front of an American flag. Behind him is a wall with Old World style wainscoting and a tasteful striped wallpaper that oozes class.

Federal Judge Dismisses Corruption Case Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

This Is Our Story

Donna Adelson Wants Daughter Wendi's Book Excluded From Trial

Lori Daybell Jury Selection

Jury Selection Begins in Lori Vallow Daybell's Murder Trial

Man talks to police on the street

Charles Vallow: Lori Threatened to Murder Me With Her 'Powers'

victoria goodwin appears in court

Victoria Goodwin Waives Right to Preliminary Hearing

MORE VIDEOS