The Impact of Bryan Kohberger's Plea | Vinnie Politan Investigates

After Bryan Kohberger pled guilty to the murders of the four University of Idaho students, Vinnie Politan questions Kaylee Goncalves' family attorney, Shanon Gray, about the impact of the plea on the family. (7/03/25) MORE

Latest Videos

Jon Turbett testifies

Investigator: Karina Cooper Claimed Marriage Was Healthy, Denied Affair

Karina Cooper day 2 graphic

Widow's Words Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

booking photos of brooks houck and steve and joseph lawson

Brooks Houck's Family Central Focus Of Crystal Rogers Investigation

booking photo of Neha Gupta

Pediatrician Accused Of Staging Daughter's Drowning

Karina Cooper Police Interview

Widow’s Words Murder Trial: Police Interview of Defendant Karina Cooper

Gregory Moore

Gregory Moore, Suspect in Aliza Sherman's Stabbing Death Posts $2M Bond

graphic showing google search history

Huston Danker's Google Searches Include 'Best Ways To Kill Somebody'

Widow’s Words Murder Trial Day 1

Widow’s Words Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

snapchat conversation

'Remember Those Casings': Karina Cooper's Texts With Huston Danker

marc duso closing argument

Prosecution Says Raul Valle's Actions Were Retaliatory, Not Self-Defense

kevin smith closing argument

Raul Valle's Defense: 'So Much Stupid Running Around That Night'

marc duso closing argument

Prosecution Says Raul Valle's 'Response Was Unreasonable'

