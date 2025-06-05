- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Court TV examines the tales surrounding Karen Read's Lexus SUV's taillight. Witnesses range from friends, experts as well as police officers; all offering their perspectives and testimony on this crucial piece of evidence. (6/5/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?