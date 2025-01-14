Today's Decision By Judge in Karen Read Case Was Surprising: Here's Why

Vinnie breaks down why Judge Beverly Cannone's decision to allow Dr. Marie Russell to testify that marks on John O'Keefe's arm were the result of a dog bite was such a massive win for Karen Read and her defense team. (1/13/24) MORE

