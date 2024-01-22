Tortured Son Murder Trial: Shanda Vander Ark to Be Sentenced Tomorrow

- Watch Live
Shanda Vander Ark, convicted of first-degree felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the death and torture of her special needs son, faces sentencing. Punishments she gave included ice baths, hot sauce on genitals, and starvation. (1/22/24) MORE
