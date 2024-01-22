Tortured Son Murder Trial: Shanda Vander Ark to Be Sentenced Tomorrow

Shanda Vander Ark, convicted of first-degree felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the death and torture of her special needs son, faces sentencing. Punishments she gave included ice baths, hot sauce on genitals, and starvation. (1/22/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Shanda Vander Ark on the stand.

Tortured Son Murder Trial: Shanda Vander Ark to Be Sentenced Tomorrow

Scott Peterson holds up Laci Peterson fliers.

LA Innocence Project Takes Up Scott Peterson Case

split screen photos of Adam and Harmony Montgomery

The Death of Harmony Montgomery: A Deep Dive

Alex Murdaugh sits with his attorneys in court

Judge Orders Becky Hill to be Subpoenaed in Murdaugh Case

Adam Montgomery stands in court

Adam Montgomery Refuses to Attend Pretrial Hearing

aerial view of Moselle

Property Where Alex Murdaugh Killed Family Up For Auction

Tiffanie Lucas in court

Tiffanie Lucas Appears in Court with Public Defender

Text document with portions highlighted

Murdaugh Defense Files Motions Ahead of Evidentiary Hearing

Patricia Ripley and her son, Alejandro.

Mom Accused of Killing Son By Pushing Him Into Canal

photos of adam and harmony montgomery

Adam Montgomery Wants Evidence of Buying Lime, Grinder Tossed

photos of tylee ryan and jj vallow over an aerial view of Chad Daybell's property

Judge Releases Tylee Ryan's Remains

split screen showing shanda vander ark on the stand and prosecutor matt roberts

Tortured Son Murder Trial Prosecutor: 'Most difficult case I've ever had'

MORE VIDEOS