Tracking the UnitedHealthcare CEO Gunman's Movements

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Court TV tracks the movements of the man suspected of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson. Melody Farris is sentenced for the murder of her husband, Gary Farris. (12/5/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?