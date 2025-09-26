Trial Delayed for Man Accused of Killing Univ. of Miami Football Teammate

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Ex-University of Miami football player Rashaun Jones' murder trial has been moved from Oct. 6 until Feb. 9. Jones is accused in teammate Bryan Pata's 2006 shooting death. Jones will be back in court the week of Oct. 6 for a motion hearing. (9/25/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?