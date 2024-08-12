Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Triple Murder Over $600 Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Adrienne Blais, Assistant Attorney General, delivered the prosecution's closing argument in the case against Nya Thao, asking the jury to find him guilty on all four charges related to the murders of Peng Lor, Nemo Yang, and Trevor Maloney. (8/12/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Lady attorney in court

Triple Murder Over $600 Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

MORE VIDEOS