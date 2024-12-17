Truck Drivers Who Witnessed Jaramillo Crash Testify

Jeannine Jaramillo is charged in the deaths of a firefighter and a police officer who were killed in a car crash after Jaramillo reported a fake kidnapping. Truck drivers Amber Moon and Stefan Dixon, who witnessed the crash, testified. (12/17/24) MORE

Latest Videos

Still frame from a dashcam video featuring the road ahead.

Truck Drivers Who Witnessed Jaramillo Crash Testify

police chief gives press conference

Police: Second Grade Teacher Called 911 During School Shooting

Picture of a young woman who looks really sad. She has red hair and a fair complexion.

Gilgo Beach Murders: Prosecutors Name Valerie Mack as Seventh Victim

Rex Heuermann in court

Rex Heuermann Charged in Death of Seventh Woman

menedez brothers

New LA DA: Erik & Lyle Menendez's Cases Will Be Handled 'Separately'

Franklin 'Ty' Tucker appears on CourtTV

'I've Never Pled Guilty': Ty Tucker Breaks Down Plea Deal

michael ray interview

Melody Farris' Defense Attorney Discusses Jury Feedback, Next Steps

Joulius Lugo

Missing: Where is Joulius Lugo?

Richard Musser

Witness Who Called 911 at Defendant's Request Takes the Stand

Jennifer Padgett Macias

Fake Kidnapping Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statements

Jeannine Jaramillo

Woman Charged with Killing 2 People in Crash After Fake Kidnapping Call

Patrick Latour presents the prosecution's closing argument

Killing in a Convenience Store Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

MORE VIDEOS