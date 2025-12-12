Unspent Bullet Murder Case: Judge Sets $2M Bail for Jerod Norman

A judge set bond at $2 million dollars for Jerod Norman who is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Mariah Ashley-Winter King, who was found hanging on the couple's property with an unspent bullet lodged inside in her body. (12/12/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

A judge set bond at $2 million dollars for Jerod Norman

Unspent Bullet Murder Case: Judge Sets $2M Bail for Jerod Norman

Brian Walshe Commonwealth's closing

Prosecution: 'Ana Walshe Is Dead Because Brian Murdered Her'

Larry Tipton stands in court

Defense: Brian and Ana Walshe Were 'Planning For The Future'

On day 9  in the trial of Brian Walshe

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 9

Tyler Robinson

Accused Charlie Kirk Killer Attends Motions Hearing To Limit Media Access

Dustin Duren speaks before being sentenced

Dustin Duren Speaks, Sentenced for Girlfriend's Murder

Brian Walshe Day 8 wrap

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 8

brian walshe courtroom

Brian Walshe Declines to Testify, Defense Will Not Present Case

crystal hicks

Paul Hicks' Sister Testifies About Night Regina Disappeared

jamica mills hearing

Judge Orders Pharmacy Student Killed Case to Move Forward

Alissa Kirby, Ana Walshe's best friend

Ana Walshe's Best Friend: Brian Texted Me Asking if I'd Seen His Wife

Paul Hicks - State's Opening Statement

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: State's Opening Statement

MORE VIDEOS