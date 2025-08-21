Utah Judge Severs Cases of Mother and Son Accused of Murdering In-Law

- Watch Live
A Utah judge severed the cases of mother and son Tracey Grist and Kevin Ellis. Ellis allegedly shot his brother-in-law, Matthew Restelli. Grist is accused of plotting the murder. Restelli's wife, Melissa, already pleaded guilty to murder. (8/20/25) MORE
