Verdict Reached in Investigative Reporter Murder Trial

After almost 12 hours of deliberations, the jury has reached a verdict in the Investigative Reporter Murder Trial, where Robert Telles is charged with murder in the death of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German. (8/28/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Robert Telles verdict

Defendent and lawyer in courtroom

Jesus Monroy is Granted Bail in Mia Campos Murder

Matthew Farwell

Former Police Officer Accused of Killing Sandra Birchmore

Man in suit is interviewed

Podcaster Close to Tara Baker’s Family Joins Court TV

Roger Fortson, a U.S. Airman was killed by Fl. Deputy Eddie Duran.

Florida Deputy Who Shot, Killed US Airman Roger Fortson, Denied Bond

Young, blonde male witness on the stand wears a navy blue polo shirt

Mother Texted Son: 'I'm scared for my life...he tried to strangle me'

photo of madeline soto

Murder of Madeline Soto: Medical Examiner Determines Cause of Death

Close up profile of a man covered in facial tattoos

Watch: Wade Wilson Sentenced to Death for 'Atrocious' Killings

Kouri Richins

Grief Author Murder Trial: Judge Finds Probable Cause to Bind Case

Carly Gregg sits in court

Teen Accused of Killing Mom, Shooting Stepdad Rejects Plea Deal

Dark-haired young woman sits in court wearing a black blazer and white scoop neck blouse.

Kouri Richins Hearing Enters Second Day

man sits in court

Wade Wilson's Parents Plead for His Life, Blame Broken System

