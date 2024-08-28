Verdict Reached in Investigative Reporter Murder Trial

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
After almost 12 hours of deliberations, the jury has reached a verdict in the Investigative Reporter Murder Trial, where Robert Telles is charged with murder in the death of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German. (8/28/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?