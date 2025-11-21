Victim Tony Robison Reads Poem to Late Wife at Killer's Sentencing

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Tony Robison, who was shot and critically injured by defendant Hamza Smajlovic, speaks before his sentencing. Smajlovic pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting that killed Ruth Robison. (11/21/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?