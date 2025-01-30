Victim's Mom Begs: 'Judge, Please Don't Fall For Her Con'

Michael Cochran's mother, Donna Bolt, asked that her son's murderer be given no mercy. Bolt called convicted killer Natalie Cochran an "evil, narcissistic sociopath" who deserves to spend the rest of her natural life in prison. (1/30/25) MORE

Middle-aged female convicted murderer gives a withering stare as her victim's mom eviscerates her.

Victim's Mom Begs: 'Judge, Please Don't Fall For Her Con'

Chris Davis

Victim's Best Friend: 'He Was Healthy Even Up Until The Day He Died'

paramedic testifies in penny mcgee trial

Socialite Manslaughter Trial: Day 3 Highlights

side by side of female defendant and her father

Natalie Cochran's Father Gives an Emotional Testimony For Mercy

Natalie Cochran's sister cries while testifying/natalie cochran in court

'We Need Some Hope': Natalie Cochran's Sister Pleads for Mercy

Natalie Cochran sits in court

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Mercy Phase Opening Statements

tom truman discusses natalie cochran case

Lead Prosecutor Details Plea Deal That Was Offered to Natalie Cochran

splitscreen: uniformed paramedic and a female sobbing at a defense table in court.

Court Hears Sementilli Teen Daughter's Gut-Wrenching 911 Call

penny mcgee appears in court

Socialite Manslaughter Trial: Day 2 Highlights

Splitscreen: Crying female defendant wiith wild hair sobs as a female attorney delivers an argument in court.

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Monica Sementilli

Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statements

Matthew Victor and Stanley Seldon

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: The Defense Speaks After Guilty Verdict

