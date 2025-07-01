Vinnie on Kohberger Avoiding Death Penalty: 'If Not This Guy, Then Who?'

On the heels of the news of Bryan Kohberger's plea deal, Vinnie remembers the victims' families; and wonders who counts as the "worst of the worst" if that's who the death penalty in Idaho is reserved for and Kohberger managed to avoid it. (6/30/25) MORE

Latest Videos

Barry Morphew Extradited to Colorado to Face Charges in Wife's Death

blonde lady in a pink tee shirt holds a baby whose face is blurred

Witness: Lawson Said He'd Pull Out Rogers' Teeth, Let Hogs 'Do the Rest'

4 yearbook style photos of college aged kids

Victim's Family 'Furious' with State, Calls Kohberger News 'Unexpected'

Bryan Kohberger Accepts Plea Deal

Raul Valle takes the stand

Preppy Party Murder: Raul Valle Says Jack Snyder 'Tossed a Knife To Me'

wide shot of a courtroom

Raul Valle Defense Seeks Acquittal, State Says Stabbings Were Intentional

Charles Connery testifies in court

Eyewitness: Raul Valle Went After Jimmy McGrath 'With A Purpose'

Kohberger witness hearing

Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: 3 PA Witnesses Object to Testifying in Idaho

Potential Kohberger witnesses

Bryan Kohberger Trial: Defense Witnesses Push Back on Testifying

Witness: Raul Valle Lunged at James McGrath, Stabbed Him, Then Fled

selfie of a middle-aged couple

Jury Selection Begins Tuesday in Widow's Words Murder Trial

jack snyder testifies

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Day 6 Pivotal Moments

