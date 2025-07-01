Vinnie on Kohberger Avoiding Death Penalty: 'If Not This Guy, Then Who?'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
On the heels of the news of Bryan Kohberger's plea deal, Vinnie remembers the victims' families; and wonders who counts as the "worst of the worst" if that's who the death penalty in Idaho is reserved for and Kohberger managed to avoid it. (6/30/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?