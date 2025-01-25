Vinnie Politan: Bryan Kohber's Lawyers Attempt Defense Attorney Magic

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Vinnie says defense lawyers often file motions when they want evidence to disappear. For example: A cell phone belonging to Kohberger was located in the white Hyundai Elantra reportedly at the scene the night of the Idaho Student Murders. (1/24/25)
Do you want to continue watching?