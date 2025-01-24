Vinnie Politan Explains How the FBI Caught Bryan Kohberger

A knife sheath left behind at the Idaho house crime scene contained an unknown male's DNA. The FBI went through the Kohberger family's garbage and determined that DNA found on the garbage belonged to the father of the unknown male. (1/23/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem , ,

Latest Videos

screen triple split: picture of a very pretty cheerleader who's a murder victim, a young male defendant in court, and a middle-aged male prosecutor delivering an argument

Prosecutor Asks Court to Deny Bryan Kohberger's Motion to Suppress

splitscreen of a young male defendant and a middle-aged defense attorney.

Defense: Manner in Which FBI Collected Kohberger DNA Violated His Privacy

Larry Ingram Verdict

Verdict Reached in the Stepdaughter Turned Wife Murder Trial

side by side of defendant and daughter testifying in court

Natalie Cochran's Daughter Recalls the Day her Father 'Collapsed'

side by side of defendant and daughter testifying in court

Natalie Cochran’s Daughter Testifies to Life with Her Late Father 

Splitscreen of two woman with graphics of their handwriting.

Who Wrote it Better: Lori Daybell or Sarah Boone?

Close-up photo of the face of a teenage boy who wears glasses and has straight brown hair.

Teen Accused of Killing Mom Loses Fight to Keep Texts Out of Trial

Larry Ingram Bodycam

Stepdaughter Turned Wife Murder Trial: Larry Ingram Bodycam Footage

Bearded man with rather unruly hair.

Pathologist: Only Reasonable Conclusion Is Cochran Was Given Insulin

prosecutor delivers opening statement

Stepdaughter Turned Wife Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Collin Griffith appears in court

Teen Accused of Murdering Mother Fights to Keep Texts Out of Court

split screen of natalie cochran and endocrinologist

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

MORE VIDEOS