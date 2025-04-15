Vinnie Politan: Lori Daybell is Putting On a Show for the Jury

Vinnie says Lori Daybell is presenting the jury with a show that's not based in reality by referring to herself as a wife and mother of 5. In reality, she killed 2 of her kids and neglected to notify 2 other kids of their father's death. (4/14/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

woman with long hair an a purple blazer gesticulates on the witness stand

Detective: Lori Was Chatty, Seemed Unaffected By Charles' Death

Nikita Casap in court

FBI: Teen Who Killed Parents Planned To Assassinate President Trump

Gerhardt Konig appears virtually in court

Gerhardt Konig Faces Wife In Court After Allegedly Trying To Kill Her

Kay Woodcock

'I Just Got A Call From Lori That Dad's Dead': Charles Vallow's Son

middle-aged man testifies

Lori's Brother on Hearing Charles Died: No Doubt in My Mind They Killed Him

Adam Cox

Lori Daybell's Brother, Adam Cox, Takes the Stand

wide shot of a courtroom

Lori Daybell Cross-Examines Brother: 'When was the last time you saw me?'

Lori Daybell's friend testifies

Friend: Lori Daybell Said Charles Vallow Was Possessed

witness on the stand in a pink blazer, black v-neck

Lori: Did You Know That I Didn't Know My Husband Was on Dating Sites?

woman in a pink blazer is questioned by another woman as a judge looks on.

Lori Daybell: Did You Talk About Me? Witness: 'Don't Flatter Yourself'

wide shot of court

Lori Daybell Becomes Frustrated While Cross-Examining Detective

wide shot of a courtroom

Daybell: 'Were you aware that my husband was wearing a $200 bamboo shirt?'

MORE VIDEOS