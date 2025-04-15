Vinnie Politan: Lori Daybell is Putting On a Show for the Jury

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Vinnie says Lori Daybell is presenting the jury with a show that's not based in reality by referring to herself as a wife and mother of 5. In reality, she killed 2 of her kids and neglected to notify 2 other kids of their father's death. (4/14/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?