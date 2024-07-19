Strangled Women Murder Trial: Judge Calls Medical Experts Himself

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Convicted murderer Wade Wilson was in court today for a motions hearing to delay his sentencing. Wilson's attorneys say they need more time to prepare because they're still waiting for reports from their medical experts. (7/19/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?