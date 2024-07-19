Wade Wilson's Attorneys Want to Delay His Sentencing

Wilson, convicted of killing 2 Florida woman in the Strangled Women Murder Trial, appeared for a motion to delay both his Spencer and sentencing hearings. The defense wants more time so Wilson can be examined by forensic experts. (7/19/24)   MORE

Delphi Murders: Indiana Supreme Court Denies Motion to Recuse Judge

Court TV producer Cody Thomas returns to Florida where Madeline Soto's body was discovered and retraces Stephan Sterns' steps. Sterns was charged with sexual abuse of a minor days after Soto was found on March 1 in a wooded area.

Murder of Madeline Soto: Court TV Retraces Stephans Sterns' Steps

Synagogue Leader Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Court TV speaks with Doug Benefield's cousin, Tommie Benefield. Tommie speaks about the circumstances in which Doug and Ashley were purportedly reconciling and on the verge of withdrawing the divorce petition and move to Maryland together up until he was killed.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Court TV Speaks With Doug Benefield's Cousin

Ashley Benefield appears at a pre-trial hearing as supporters gather ahead of the Black Swan Murder Trial. Jury selection begins on July 22, as Benefield faces trial on charges she murdered her husband, Douglas.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Ashley Benefield Appears at Pre-Trial Hearing

Scott Peterson Continues Quest for New Trial

Ex-Boston Attorney Named ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ Sentenced for Rape

Bail Denied for Former NFL Player, Daniel Muir and Wife

Why Did Alec Baldwin Storm Out of the Courtroom?

Face to Face with Convicted Killer Brian Smith Ahead of Sentencing

Will Scott Peterson Get a New Trial?

