Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

After a new Netflix series is released in the infamous unsolved murder of JonBenet Ramsey, Vinnie Politan welcomes her father, John Ramsey and they discuss the case and the newfound hope of finally solving her murder. (12/5/24) MORE

