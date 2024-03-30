Will Chad Daybell's Children Stand by Him at Trial?

After the Daybell children said their father was innocent of the murders of Lori Vallow Daybell's children, the panel questions whether his children will stand by their father at his trial. (3/29/24)   MORE

The panel discuss whether his children will stand by their father at his trial.

Will Chad Daybell's Children Stand by Him at Trial?

Lori Vallow Daybell's uncle, Rex Conner, joins the Court TV panel to discuss how Chad Daybell's extreme religious beliefs, such as zombies and end-time prophecies, changed his life.

How Chad Daybell's Extreme Religious Beliefs Changed His Life

Beverly McCallum took the stand in the Fugitive Wife Murder Trial.

Fugitive Wife Murder Trial: Good Idea for McCallum to Take Stand?

Beverly McCallum gestures while testifying

'I Never Killed Robert': McCallum Faces Contentious Cross-Examination

Beverly McCallum testifies

'I Didn't Know What to Think': Beverly McCallum Testifies to Night of Murder

Julie standing on-set with a pic of Beverly McCallum on the monitor.

Should Beverly McCallum Take the Stand?

Alex Murdaugh reportedly failed a polygraph test.

Alex Murdaugh Reportedly Failed Polygraph Test

Lori Vallow's cousin, Megan Conner, joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan. (3/27/24)

Lori Vallow Daybell's Cousin, Megan Conner, Joins Court TV

Chad Daybell's attorney said it's possible Lori Vallow Daybell may be called as a witness.

Lori Vallow Daybell Could be Called as Witness in Chad Daybell Trial

Federal prosecutors want to amend Alex Murdaugh's sentencing recommendation.

Alex Murdaugh: Prosecutors Want to Amend Sentencing Recommendation

split screen shows Julie Grant and Adam Cox

'Lori's Lies Divided Our Whole Family': Adam Cox Talks to Court TV

Chad Daybell's trial starts April 1.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Jury Selection Starts April 1

