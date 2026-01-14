Will Marcy West's Autopsy Support Defense's 'Intense Massage' Theory?

Will Marcy West's autopsy oppose or support Kevin West's defense's claim that her death came as a result of a seizure caused by an intense massage given by Kevin's son. Kevin is charged with murder in the death of 48-year-old Marcy. (1/14/26) MORE

Marcy West's autopsy

Will Marcy West's Autopsy Support Defense's 'Intense Massage' Theory?

kevin west letters to cynthia ward

Kevin West's Letter to Affair Partner: '2024 Will Be Our Year'

cynthia ward testifies

Cynthia Ward Details Timeline of Affair, Engagement with Kevin West

Juliana Magalhães takes the stand

Brendan Banfield's Former Au Pair Takes the Stand in Double Murder Trial

banfield bodycam response

Bodycam Played in Court Reveals Chaotic Crime Scene in Banfield Home

011326_BANFIELD_911CALLS_RAW

Jury Hears Brendan Banfield in 911 Call | Au Pair Affair Murder Trial

Brendan Banfield

Au Pair Affair Murder Trial: Opening Statements

marcy west medical examiner

Medical Examiner Details Signs of Strangulation in Marcy West's Autopsy

barry morphew arraignment

Barry Morphew Pleads Not Guilty in Death of Wife

Jury seated in Brendan Banfield's murder trial.

Jury Seated in Brendan Banfield's Au Pair Affair Murder Trial

kevin west second police intv

Bodycam: Kevin West Details Affair in Second Interview with Police

Casey Jones testifies

Coworker: After Wife's Death, Kevin West 'Pretended to Cry'

