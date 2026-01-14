William Brock Testifies About Phone Call, Shooting of Lo-Letha Hall

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
William Brock testified that a man claiming to be his grandson's lawyer called him and said he needed $24K for bond in South Carolina after he was arrested following a car crash. The caller said a woman in an Acura would come to pick up the money. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?