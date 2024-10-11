Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Woman Accused in Beating, Burning Death of Husband Back in Court

A Michigan judge set a March 2025 retrial date for Linda Stermer at a status conference hearing. In 2010, Stermer was convicted in the 2007 death of her husband, who was allegedly beaten, set on fire, and run over with their van. (10/11/24) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Woman on an iPhone screen durting a Zoom call.

Woman Accused in Beating, Burning Death of Husband Back in Court

melody farris sits in court while her son testifies

Melody Farris' Son Describes Guns Throughout the House

scott farris cries while testifying during melody farris trial

Tearful Scott Farris Insists He Didn't Kill His Father At Mother's Trial

splitscreen: young man testifies as older female defendant looks on

Farris Son: Mom Inviting Granddaughter Over Is ‘Sick and Twisted’

splitscreen: picture of victim, young man testifying, female defendant listens

Farris Son: Dad Said Every Day With Mom Was the Worst Day of His Life

Teary-eyed young man on the witness stand.

Brother to Farris Son: 'I Think There's Human Remains On the Burn Pile'

Scott and Laci Peterson

Judge Grants Scott Peterson Access to Post-Conviction Evidence

Splitscreen: young male witness sobs, older female defendant cries too

Farris' Son: Mom Hid in Bathroom So Dad Couldn't Serve Divorce Papers

On-screen graphic with a mug shot and words saying: Daily Trial Wrap

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

Splitscreen: photo of a house, an older female defendant, and a male witness in a police uniform.

Investigator Recalls Discovering Gary Farris' Skeletal Remains

headshot of victim, lawyer arguing, and defendant listening

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Splitscreen of a photo a large home, a lawyer speaking and a defendant listening to the lawyer.

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

MORE VIDEOS