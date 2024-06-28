Woman Pleads Guilty to Murder, Arson Charges Related to Teen's Death

Patricia Zarlingo pled guilty to aggravated murder, aggravated arson and other charges in the 2023 Ohio house fire death of 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone. Zarlingo was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 35 years. (6/28/24)   MORE

Close up profile shot of a curly haired woman standing in court wearing a brown cardigan and white scoop neck tee shirt.

Defense attorney Chris Byrd continues the closing argument saying that as Sheila Murray's condition declined, it went from something that they (Karen and Michael) could handle to something that they could not handle.

Brother & Sister Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument PT2

Defense attorneys Bill Donaldson and Chris Byrd present their closing argument with Byrd saying, 'The reality of it, Tony Murray (the victim's husband) was the decision maker in that home.'

Brother & Sister Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument PT1

Prosecutor Abby Wallace gives the closing argument emphasizing, 'They chose to allow their mother to lay in her own filth. They chose to allow her back...to rot until she died. The defendants willfully and knowingly neglected a vulnerable adult.'

Brother & Sister Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

After three days of deliberation, the jury, consisting of six men and six women, in the Karen Read trial has yet to reach a verdict.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 33 Recap

The judge took time to speak to Ashley Benefield herself during a wide-ranging motions hearing.

Black Swan Murder Trial: 911 Call, Witnesses Addressed at Hearing

Ashley Benefield sits in court during a motions hearing

Ashley Benefield in Court for Motions Hearing

Splitscreen of a web cam broadcast of a court hearing. One one side is the judge, on the other are the parties located in the courtroom.

Parties Agree to June 2025 Trial Date for Bryan Kohberger

split screen shows courtney clenney in court and her attorney, Sabrina Puglisi in a split screen

Courtney Clenney's Attorney Reacts to 'Big Win' in Court

As jury deliberations continue in the Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial, Karen Read's attorney, Alan Jackson, challenged the verdict form, which did not include 'not guilty' for the lesser included charges.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 32 Recap

Marshella Chidester, who was charged in the Michigan boat club crash that killed two kids and injured many others, gives exclusive interview to Scripps News Detroit.

Boat Club Fatal Crash: Marshella Chidester Gives Exclusive Interview

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney was back in front of a judge for a status conference. Clenney is charged with murdering her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, who was stabbed to death inside their Miami apartment in 2022.

OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney in Court for Status Conference

