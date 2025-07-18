Woman Who Admitted Beheading Boyfriend Tearfully Withdraws Guilty Plea

Devyn Michaels, who's accused of decapitating her boyfriend, withdrew her guilty plea and announced her decision to face trial. It was a tumultuous hearing during which Michaels sobbed uncontrollably and had to be reprimanded by the judge. (7/18/25)

Murder & Mayhem

Ivancic Victims' Daughter/Sister: 'We Have Been Irreparably Shattered'

Deputy Recalls Finding Jamie Ivancic's Body Buried in Nealy's Backyard

Judge: 'It's Always Dangerous to Watch Yourself on Court TV'

Teen Charged With Murder in Death of Paddleboarder, Sunshine Stewart

Plastic Surgeon Charged With Murder Appears In Court With New Attorneys

Kathryn Restelli Pleads Guilty in Murder Plot Involving Mother and Brother

Deadly Teen Daughter Murder Case: Suspect's Grandfather Talks to Court TV

Forensics Expert Describes Photos of In-Law Massacre Crime Scene

In-Law Massacre: Officer Describes Crime Scene As Being Like 'Horror Movie'

Judge Lifts Gag Order In Bryan Kohberger Case

Teen Arrested in Alleged Murder of Sunshine Stewart

