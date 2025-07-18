Woman Who Admitted Beheading Boyfriend Tearfully Withdraws Guilty Plea

- Watch Live
Devyn Michaels, who's accused of decapitating her boyfriend, withdrew her guilty plea and announced her decision to face trial. It was a tumultuous hearing during which Michaels sobbed uncontrollably and had to be reprimanded by the judge. (7/18/25)
