Accomplice to Murder: FL v Gutierrez – Court TV Podcast

Paula Gutierrez fell in love as a teenager with Nestor “Chino” de Jesus. They struggled to make ends meet while raising their baby daughter and resorted to a desperate plan hatched by Nestor; the couple armed themselves and attempted to rob a bank. By the end of that fateful day, two people would end up dead and Paula would end up facing a potential life sentence for a murder she did not commit. This week’s Court TV Podcast dives deeper into this case with an episode of our original series “Accomplice to Murder with Vinnie Politan,” which explores cases where it’s not so clear who the mastermind behind the crime is.

