Accomplice to Murder: Morgan ‘Blue Eyed Devil’ Leppert – Court TV Podcast

Posted at 9:44 AM, December 14, 2023

Morgan Leppert was just 15-years-old when she ran away from home with Toby Lowry, her 22-year-old boyfriend. As authorities searched for Morgan and Toby they made a haunting discovery: the last call to Morgan’s cell phone was made from a home belonging to an elderly disabled man who was found beaten to death. Was Toby telling the truth when he claimed Morgan manipulated him into committing this horrific crime? Or was Toby the one really calling the shots?

For more Accomplice to Murder, click here. 

all podcast episodes

To stream more Court TV originals, CLICK HERE

More In:

Related Stories

Tonica Jenkins 16X9

Accomplice to Murder: Serial Scammer – Court TV Podcast

Tonica Jenkins roped her family into faking her own death by killing another woman. The only problem: the victim survived. More

A Court TV Special: The Case Against Bryan Kohberger – Court TV Podcast

"The Case Against Bryan Kohberger," a Court TV original documentary, takes a closer look at the Idaho Student Murders. More

Renee Poole, stripper and dancer convicted of husband's murder.

Accomplice to Murder: Dancer with a Double Life – Court TV Podcast

Renée Poole's multiple affairs and second life as a stripper made her the main suspect in his murder. But who was the gunman? More

TRENDING

Shanda Vander Ark has a panic attack in court.
Young Thug sits in court
Charlie Adelson at his sentencing.
Donna Adelson in court on Dec. 11, 2023.

LATEST NEWS

home where four University of Idaho students were found dead
Splitscreen of donna adelson and charlie adelson
Morgan Leppert
photos of steven lawson, joseph lawson and crystal rogers

SCRIPPS NEWS

Maine deputy considered acting on yellow flag law before shootings
As more cooking oil theft stories surface, a retired cop builds a case
Woman fatally shot by police after pointing gun at 3-year-old's head