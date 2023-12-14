Accomplice to Murder: Morgan ‘Blue Eyed Devil’ Leppert – Court TV Podcast

Morgan Leppert was just 15-years-old when she ran away from home with Toby Lowry, her 22-year-old boyfriend. As authorities searched for Morgan and Toby they made a haunting discovery: the last call to Morgan’s cell phone was made from a home belonging to an elderly disabled man who was found beaten to death. Was Toby telling the truth when he claimed Morgan manipulated him into committing this horrific crime? Or was Toby the one really calling the shots?

