Tyler Edmonds was just 13-years-old when he confessed to helping his half-sister, Kristi, kill her husband. But did he really commit the murder? Or was he just one more in a long line of men that Kristi had manipulated into doing her bidding? This week’s Court TV Podcast takes a closer look at this captivating case with an audio edition of our original series “Accomplice to Murder with Vinnie Politan.”

