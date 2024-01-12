Estate where Alex Murdaugh murdered his family going up for auction

By Alex Arger

ISLANDTON, S.C. (Scripps News) — Part of the South Carolina estate where Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son is garnering bids of more than $1 million ahead of an auction next month.

J.P. King and Crosby Landy Company announced Monday it’d be selling the Moselle Estate in an online auction Feb. 15 with a listing that makes no mention of the crimes that took place there years ago.

It describes the 21-acre property with a four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom residence as a “secluded haven” offering “tranquility and privacy,” adding it’s “not just a home but a lifestyle, offering the perfect blend of seclusion, elegance, and convenience.”

The Islandton residence became a focus in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, who was found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul in March 2023. He had told dispatchers on June 7, 2021, that he arrived at the estate to find their bodies lying on the ground near the property’s dog kennels, but a jury convicted him in the fatal shootings, for which he’s serving two consecutive life sentences.

Since the murders, the property has been sold and re-sold numerous times.

Its initial sale in March 2023 included the entire 1,700-acre property. It was sold for $3.9 million, and the proceeds went toward Murdaugh’s legal fees, his surviving son Buster and other victims of the killer’s various crimes. It was listed for sale again in October for $1.95 million.

The initial buyers say they’re doing this new auction because they don’t have use for the Murdaugh family home, as they bought the land to expand their hunting and timber land. They are not including the dog kennels in the auction.

The home and land that is included carries a starting bid of $1.1 million. Interested buyers must be pre-approved, and showings are only taken by appointment.

This story was originally published by Scripps News, an E.W. Scripps Company.