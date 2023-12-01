Gareth Pursehouse to be sentenced for ex-girlfriend’s murder

By LAUREN SILVER and COURT TV STAFF

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — A California man faces a potential sentence of life without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced for the murder of his ex-girlfriend on Wednesday.

On Sept. 27, a jury convicted Gareth Pursehouse on charges of murder and burglary for the death of his ex-girlfriend, Dr. Amie Harwick. Pursehouse, 45, had previously dated Harwick.

Harwick was a marriage and sex therapist and was once engaged to comedian Drew Carey. She was murdered in her Hollywood Hills home after returning from a night out with friends on Valentine’s Day, 2020. Pursehouse was convicted on charges he lay in wait for Harwick inside her home before attacking her.

READ MORE: CA v. Gareth Pursehouse: Hollywood Obsession Murder Trial

Prosecutors said that Pursehouse was obsessed with Harwick, who had expressed concern about her safety to friends after a chance encounter with the defendant.

Pursehouse chose not to testify in his own defense.

Harwick’s family is expected to travel to be at the sentencing hearing, but it is not clear how many, if any of them, will deliver victim impact statements.

The hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6. Pursehouse could be sentenced to life in prison without parole.