CA v. Gareth Pursehouse: Hollywood Obsession Murder Trial

By CRYSTAL BONVILLIAN and COURT TV STAFF

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — A trial is underway for a California man facing life in prison if convicted of killing Drew Carey’s former fiancée.

Gareth Pursehouse, 45, is charged with murder and burglary in the death of Dr. Amie Harwick, a popular Hollywood marriage and sex therapist. Pursehouse, like Carey, was a former boyfriend of Harwick’s.

Los Angeles County prosecutors allege that Pursehouse was waiting for Harwick when she returned to her Hollywood Hills home after a night out with friends for a Valentine’s Day burlesque show in 2020.

Harwick’s roommate, Michael Herman, awoke around 1 a.m. on Feb. 15 to the sounds of a violent struggle in her third-floor bedroom. Herman told police that he could not find his phone, so he scaled a courtyard wall and ran to a neighboring home for help, The Associated Press reported.

When police officers arrived, they found Harwick lying on the ground 20 feet below her bedroom balcony. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

Harwick’s autopsy showed evidence of manual strangulation, but the county medical examiner determined she died of blunt force injuries to the head and torso.

Friends immediately suspected Pursehouse, with whom Harwick had ended a relationship in 2012. Harwick had accused him of physical abuse, and Pursehouse had been the subject of two restraining orders, according to court documents obtained by Court TV.

Friends said Harwick was able to avoid Pursehouse, a photographer, for eight years but in January 2020, about two weeks before her slaying, she ran into him at an adult film industry gala. At that meeting, witnesses said, Pursehouse accused Harwick of ruining his life.

He was arrested for her murder the day she died. Pursehouse was initially released on a $2 million bond, but he was taken into custody again a few days later on a no-bail warrant. He has remained in the Los Angeles County jail awaiting trial.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 4- 9/5/23

Court resumes Tuesday, Sept. 5.

DAY 3 – 8/31/23

Amie Harwick’s roommate, Michael Herman, continued testifying as the jury heard the 911 calls he made the night of the murder. WATCH: Hollywood Obsession Murder Trial: Roommate’s 911 Calls

The jury viewed an officer’s bodycam from the night of Harwick’s death.

The jury viewed Harwick’s autopsy photos.

DAY 2 – 8/30/23

Adult film star Aspen Jamieson testifies to witnessing Pursehouse confront Harwick at the XBIZ Awards WATCH: Hollywood Obsession Murder Trial: Witness Saw Incident at Awards Show

Michael Herman, Harwick’s roommate who was home the night of her death, testified WATCH: Victim’s Roommate Testifies in Hollywood Obsession Murder Trial



DAY 1 – 8/29/23