Grand jury documents reveal what police found in Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis’ home

Posted at 9:55 PM, October 6, 2023

LAS VEGAS (Court TV/Scripps News Las Vegas) — New grand jury transcripts in the case against Duane “Keffe D” Davis for the murder of Tupac Shakur reveal more information on what police found at his Henderson home during their investigation.

Davis was indicted on murder charges last week, nearly 30 years after the deadly shooting that killed the rap star on the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 7, 1996.

In July, Las Vegas police raided Davis’ Henderson home, saying only they sought items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.” At the time, police reported taking multiple computers, a cell phone, a hard drive, bullets and “two tubs containing photographs.”

bodycam video shows Duane Davis' arrest

Body camera footage shows Duane Davis’ arrest for Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. via Scripps News Las Vegas)

Retired metro homicide detective, Clifford Mogg, described finding two giant bins of photographs including photo albums, magazines and numerous clippings related to Tupac’s murder dating back to 1996.

WATCH: Police Footage Shows Arrest of Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis

They also found a search warrant from 1998 with a receipt from the former Monte Carlo Hotel, the same hotel Mogg said Cory Edwards stayed at when Shakur was murdered.

Edwards, who has since died, was a passenger in the white Cadillac with Davis on the night of the shooting.

Retired metro homicide sergeant, Kevin Manning, also testified that he was in the room during Tupac Shakur’s autopsy. He said that Tupac had four gunshot injuries.

 

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

bodycam video shows Duane Davis' arrest

Police Footage Shows Arrest of Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis was arrested while on a walk in his Nevada neighborhood on murder charges for the death of rapper Tupac Shakur in... More

bodycam video shows Duane Davis' arrest

‘They didn’t make a scene like last time’: Footage shows arrest for Tupac’s murder

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis was indicted on murder charges in the 1996 death of rapper Tupac Shakur and was arrested while out walking. More

A man in a black shirt walks through court

Suspect Charged With Tupac Shakur’s Murder Appears in Court

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis appeared briefly in court for an arraignment that was continued until his lawyer was available for an appearance. More

TRENDING

rachel morin smiles in a photograph
Alleged Pagan symbols found on tree
A still frame from bodyworn camera footage shows a woman being arrested outside a home.
LIVE: Kowalski v. Johns Hopkins: ‘Take Care of Maya’ Trial

LATEST NEWS

split screen showing two teenagers in jail clothing behind plexiglass
a house with inset of a man's face
Jamell Demons, aka YNW Melly, sits in court.
Officers escort Richard Matthew Allen

SCRIPPS NEWS

Police seek help identifying suspects in Morgan State shooting
2 students shot during high school homecoming football game in Detroit
This is where Donald Trump's legal cases stand now