Grand jury documents reveal what police found in Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis’ home

LAS VEGAS (Court TV/Scripps News Las Vegas) — New grand jury transcripts in the case against Duane “Keffe D” Davis for the murder of Tupac Shakur reveal more information on what police found at his Henderson home during their investigation.

Davis was indicted on murder charges last week, nearly 30 years after the deadly shooting that killed the rap star on the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 7, 1996.

In July, Las Vegas police raided Davis’ Henderson home, saying only they sought items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.” At the time, police reported taking multiple computers, a cell phone, a hard drive, bullets and “two tubs containing photographs.”

Retired metro homicide detective, Clifford Mogg, described finding two giant bins of photographs including photo albums, magazines and numerous clippings related to Tupac’s murder dating back to 1996.

WATCH: Police Footage Shows Arrest of Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis

They also found a search warrant from 1998 with a receipt from the former Monte Carlo Hotel, the same hotel Mogg said Cory Edwards stayed at when Shakur was murdered.

Edwards, who has since died, was a passenger in the white Cadillac with Davis on the night of the shooting.

Retired metro homicide sergeant, Kevin Manning, also testified that he was in the room during Tupac Shakur’s autopsy. He said that Tupac had four gunshot injuries.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas, an E.W. Scripps Company.