IA v. Henry Dinkins: Sleepover Kidnapping Murder Trial

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (Court TV) — A judge will be tasked with determining the fate of an Iowa sex offender who is on trial for the murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Henry Earl Dinkins, 51, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Breasia’s July 2020 disappearance and slaying. If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dinkins’ trial was initially moved from Scott County to Linn County over concerns of finding an impartial jury. Prosecutors and the defense were in the process of vetting the jury pool on Tuesday when Dinkins opted for a bench trial instead, the Quad-City Times reported.

Court documents show both sides agreed that without a jury, the trial could be moved back to Scott County.

Dinkins was a registered sex offender on July 9, 2020, when Breasia spent the night at his home. Dinkins is the father of Breasia’s younger brother, with whom she was having a sleepover, according to The Associated Press.

Breasia disappeared overnight and her family reported her missing the next day. Dinkins, who had a significant criminal history, was immediately a person of interest in her disappearance.

Davenport police investigators, with the aid of multiple local, state and federal agencies, spent the next several months conducting an exhaustive search for the girl. Meanwhile, Dinkins was jailed days after Breasia went missing for violating sex offender registry requirements.

Dinkins had failed to notify authorities when he moved in with his girlfriend, who lived in the apartment complex where Breasia was last seen alive, the AP reported.

He was also forbidden from having contact with minors. According to the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, Dinkins was convicted in 1990, at the age of 17, of the third-degree sexual abuse of a girl under the age of 13.

Dinkin remained jailed for several months during the search for Breasia. Then, on March 22, 2021, two fishermen stumbled upon human remains in a secluded pond on private land about 25 miles north of Davenport, in rural Clinton County. An autopsy positively identified the remains to be Breasia.

The girl had been shot to death, the AP reported.

DAY 5 – 8/16/23

DAY 4 – 8/15/23

The victim’s grandmother, Donita Gardner, testifies that on the night Dinkins picked up Breasia and her younger brother, he refused to take their older brother, claiming the car was too small for all of them.

More forensic testimony reveals how dogs were used in the search for Breasia on Credit Island in July 2020.

Finally, FBI Special Agent Eli McBride shows evidence photos taken from the trunk of the Chevy Impala of a hatchet handle and machete sheath.

DAY 3 – 8/14/23

Breasia’s younger brother, who was 8 years old when his sister went missing, testifies during direct examination that he saw his father clean a bloody machete with bleach. During a contentious cross-examination, Dinkins’ son says he actually saw his father shoot his sister, but he didn’t tell his mother until sometime after. WATCH: Henry Dinkins’ Son Testifies to Seeing His Father Shoot Breasia

Breasia’s mother takes the stand and talks about the many frantic calls she made to Dinkins the morning of July 10, 2020. She testifies that Dinkins told her he woke up and Breasia was gone and that he was going “downtown” to file a police report, which he never did. Her 911 call is replayed in court before the judge. WATCH: Breasia’s Mother Testifies About Her Daughter’s Disappearance

Dinkins’ girlfriend, who was living with him at the time of Breasia’s disappearance, testifies that she woke up the night of the sleepover to find Dinkins and Breasia missing. Dinkins returned to their apartment at 3 a.m. to grab something from the closet. She testified that she saw Breasia standing next to the Impala in the parking lot. Dinkins didn’t say where he was going and left, presumably with Breasia, who was never seen alive again after that night.

DAY 2 – 8/11/23

Testimony centered around forensics and investigators, with the most testimony from Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer with the Davenport Police, the lead detective on Breasia’s case. He testifies about the investigation following the girl’s disappearance, starting with the where her body was found near a pond on Credit Island.

Detective Peiffer’s testified about cell phone data used to narrow in on an area where they believed Dinkins to be. After reviewing hundreds of surveillance videos, they tracked Dinkins’ maroon Chevy Impala to a Walmart parking lot, where the defendant was seen purchasing two bottles of Clorox bleach at 7 a.m. on the morning of July 10, 2020, hours before Breasia’s mother reported her missing.

On cross, the defense questioned Peiffer about another homicide investigation in Clinton, Iowa, during the 10 days following Breasia’s disappearance in which a white youth size 10 t-shirt was found with blood on it. Witness says he turned in the shirts, but they were not tested because there was not a causal connection to Breasia’s case.

Detective Peiffer also said Breasia’s brother was interviewed by detectives and his story was not consistent. In his most recent interview, he said he saw his father shoot Breasia and that Dinkins’ girlfriend, Andrea, had been there too.

A civilian Crime Scene Technician, Alycia Fritz, testifies about the photos she took at the crime scene, Dinkins’ appartment and inside the Impala. She collected swabs, but did not process them. She did note that there was a bleach bottle on the top of the water bottles.

The last to testify is an FBI Special Agent in charge of cell phone analysis, which helps police figure out a timeline of the defendant on the day of Breasia’s disappearance.

DAY 1 – 8/10/23