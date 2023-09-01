now streaming legendary trials

KY v. Bradley Caraway: Fled the Scene Murder Trial

Posted at 5:00 PM, September 1, 2023 and last updated 5:00 PM, September 1, 2023

By CRYSTAL BONVILLIAN, IVY BROWN and TIFFANY SMITH

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Court TV) — A Kentucky man is on trial for an alleged drunken driving crash that killed a 25-year-old former University of Louisville cheerleader.

Bradley Caraway, 41, is accused of being behind the wheel in the Aug. 6, 2016, crash that killed Shanae Moorman.

portrait of Shanae Moorman

FILE – Shanae Moorman (University of Louisville)

Caraway is charged with murder and leaving the scene of an accident, court records show. He initially went to trial last year, but the judge in the case declared a mistrial when Caraway’s attorney became ill and could not continue, WDRB in Louisville reported.

In their opening statement, prosecutors argued Caraway was driving his black Honda Accord around 3 a.m. when he sped onto the Interstate 64 ramp at the Gene Snyder Freeway. He lost control of the car, which flipped.

Moorman, who prosecutors said was a passenger in the car, was not wearing a seatbelt. She was ejected and pinned underneath the overturned vehicle.

Authorities said Caraway, who had a previous DUI arrest, fled the scene and was found hours later, barefoot and without a shirt, walking along the freeway. Tests reportedly showed that Caraway had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

In the defense’s opening statement, attorney Rob Eggert argued the defendant was not driving the vehicle when it crashed and that his blood was found on the passenger side of the vehicle. Caraway’s defense also claimed the integrity of the crime scene was destroyed by investigators.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 3 – 9/1/23

DAY 2 – 8/31/23

  • Jurors heard the 911 call alerting law enforcement of the accident.
  • A joint exhibit was offered into the record showing over an hour of surveillance video from inside Gerstle’s Place.
  • Two police officers and two bystanders lifted the car off Moorman. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.
  • Moorman drove to a friend’s house before the concert. The group used ride-share transportation to downtown Louisville.
  • An ex-boyfriend drove Shanae Moorman to East Louisville to meet up with friends after the concert.

DAY 1 – 8/30/23

