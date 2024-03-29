Report: Gypsy Rose Blanchard splits from husband, deletes social media

Posted at 11:25 AM, March 29, 2024
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

Three months after she was released from prison to live with her new husband, it appears the honeymoon period has ended for Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband.

Ryan and Gypsy are pictured on their wedding day.

Ryan and Gypsy are pictured on their wedding day, July 21, 2022. (Courtesy BenBella Books)

Gypsy was released from prison on Dec. 28, 2023, after serving less than 10 years in prison for the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Gypsy’s story gained national attention after the murder, which was assisted by her then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn. After she was charged, Gypsy revealed that her mother had abused her for nearly her entire life, forcing her to pretend to be chronically ill and wheelchair-bound while subjecting her to a litany of unnecessary procedures and surgeries.

Gypsy married Ryan Anderson, a special education teacher, while behind bars at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, and he was the one picked her up on the day of her release. But in a post on social media to a private account obtained by People, Gypsy said that the pair were separating.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Immediately after leaving prison, Gypsy joined social media and gained large followings on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Featured prominently in the photos and videos she posted, her new husband was a constant presence and she often made a point of celebrating their love in her posts. Ryan joined Gypsy as she embarked on a press tour after her release, touting both her self-published ebook, “Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom,” and her Lifetime docuseries, “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.”

Gypsy deleted her public-facing social media accounts in early March. She posted and then deleted a video on TikTok, which has since been shared by other users, saying that she was not interested in being famous and decrying social media as a “roadway to hell,” the Daily Mail reported.

Booking photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Gypsy Rose Blanchard was convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. (Missouri Dept. of Corrections)
  • Booking photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard
  • Gypsy Rose Blanchard gets into a car
  • Gypsy Rose Blanchard touches her hair after her release from prison
  • Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose are pictured in matching dresses.
  • Gypsy Rose and her father, Rod Blanchard.
  • Gypsy and one of her many childhood cats, Miss Kitty.
  • Ryan and Gypsy are pictured on their wedding day.
  • Gypsy is pictured at the Chillicothe Correctional Center.

More In:

Related Stories

Three months after she was released from prison to live with her new husband, it appears the honeymoon period has ended for Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Split From Husband

Three months after she was released from prison to live with her new husband, it appears Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband have split. More

woman watching Accomplice to Murder

6 true crime titles to stream this month

These six trending titles promise to pique any TV sleuth's curiosity and feature some familiar faces from Court TV's historic coverage. More

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy’s Version: Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s story in her own words

I’m no Taylor Swift, but if this ebook were an album, I’d title it Gypsy’s Version -- the only version that should be told. More

TRENDING

Three months after she was released from prison to live with her new husband, it appears the honeymoon period has ended for Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband.
Ryan and Gypsy are pictured on their wedding day.
Sharonda Brown joins Vinnie Politan to discuss the allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs and how he'd allegedly use money, power and physical violence to enforce sexual requests.
Attorneys for both sides were in court for a motion hearing to dismiss the indictment.

LATEST NEWS

Texas A&M student Caleb Harris went missing on March 4.
george kelly appears in court
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the former armorer at the movie

SCRIPPS NEWS