Opening statements banner

Someone They Knew: Double Dose – Court TV Podcast

Posted at 4:49 PM, September 14, 2023

First, it was her police officer husband, then her firefighter boyfriend. When the men close to Lynn Turner kept dying of what appeared to be the flu, investigators were tasked with figuring out whether this was a string of deadly bad luck, or something much more sinister. This week’s Court TV Podcast features an audio edition of our original series “Someone They Knew with Tamron Hall,” which examines crimes committed by those closest to the victim. This episode is entitled “Double Dose.”

all podcast episodes

To stream more Court TV originals, click here.

More In:

Related Stories

Terri Gilbert

Someone They Knew: Repeat Offender – Court TV Podcast

Terri Gilbert was home alone when an apparent intruder broke in. She shot and killed the man, who turned out to be her estranged husband. More

John McCabe, 15 years old, 1969.

Someone They Knew: Deadly Dance – Court TV Podcast

In 1969, 15-year-old John McCabe was last seen alive attending a dance in Massachusetts. His bound and strangled body was found the next day. More

Florida housewife Maggie Locascio, who was found beaten and stabbed in her Coral Gables home.

Someone They Knew: Brother’s Keeper – Court TV Podcast

When Maggie Locascio was found fatally beaten and stabbed, her estranged husband was a suspect; but his tight alibi led to a shocking answer. More

TRENDING

Breasia Terrell and Henry Dinkins combo image
sydney powell watch live banner
A man wearing a suit without a tie sits in a courtroom looking down
Lynn Turner at sentencing.

LATEST NEWS

joe burrow and joe exotic combo image
Breasia Terrell and Henry Dinkins combo image
karen read enters court

SCRIPPS NEWS

Driver drags state trooper on road while fleeing traffic stop
VMAs history-maker Peso Pluma postpones US shows after cartel threats
Washington man sentenced for bringing Molotov cocktails to protest