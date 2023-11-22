Son of Murdaugh clerk of court arrested, facing felony charge

By LAUREN SILVER

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (Court TV) — The son of the clerk of court who served during convicted killer Alex Murdaugh‘s trial is now behind bars.

Jeffrey Hill was arrested on a felony warrant on Tuesday as a result of an ongoing investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Hill is the son of Rebecca Hill, who has come under fire in her role as clerk of court during the Murdaugh trial.

Online records reviewed Tuesday evening by Court TV indicate that Hill was arrested on a charge of wiretapping.

He appeared before Associate Chief Magistrate Sophia T. Henderson, who set a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.

Murdaugh was convicted by a jury of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at their South Carolina home. He was sentenced to serve two consecutive life sentences for the murders.

In an appeal filed with the court, Murdaugh’s attorneys have alleged jury tampering was an issue at the trial and have accused Rebecca Hill of speaking inappropriately to some of the jurors. Hill has denied the claims in a signed affidavit filed with the prosecution’s response to the defense’s motion for a new trial.

Hill is the technology director at Colleton County Administration, according to WCBD, where he’s responsible for day-to-day operations of computers, software, data storage and mobile cellular services, management, and support.

Hill is expected to be released on bond and is due for his first court appearance at 9 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2024, at the Colleton County, SC Circuit Court.