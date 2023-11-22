Son of Murdaugh clerk of court arrested, facing felony charge

Posted at 8:28 AM, November 22, 2023

By LAUREN SILVER

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (Court TV) — The son of the clerk of court who served during convicted killer Alex Murdaugh‘s trial is now behind bars.

Jeffrey Hill

Booking Photo of Jeffrey Hill (Colleton County Sheriff’s Office)

Jeffrey Hill was arrested on a felony warrant on Tuesday as a result of an ongoing investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Hill is the son of Rebecca Hill, who has come under fire in her role as clerk of court during the Murdaugh trial.

Online records reviewed Tuesday evening by Court TV indicate that Hill was arrested on a charge of wiretapping.

He appeared before Associate Chief Magistrate Sophia T. Henderson, who set a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.

Murdaugh was convicted by a jury of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at their South Carolina home. He was sentenced to serve two consecutive life sentences for the murders.

Court TV Legendary Trials: SC v. Alex Murdaugh (2023)

In an appeal filed with the court, Murdaugh’s attorneys have alleged jury tampering was an issue at the trial and have accused Rebecca Hill of speaking inappropriately to some of the jurors. Hill has denied the claims in a signed affidavit filed with the prosecution’s response to the defense’s motion for a new trial.

Hill is the technology director at Colleton County Administration, according to WCBD, where he’s responsible for day-to-day operations of computers, software, data storage and mobile cellular services, management, and support.

Hill is expected to be released on bond and is due for his first court appearance at 9 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2024, at the Colleton County, SC Circuit Court.

More In:

Related Stories

Jeff Hill, son of Becky Hill.

SLED Arrests Son of Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill

SLED arrests Jeff Hill, son of Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill. Jeff is the county's technology director. More

Alex Murdaugh stands in court

Alex Murdaugh Plea Agreement: What to Expect on Monday

Judge Clifton Newman will be asked to accept a plea agreement in court on Monday that has Alex Murdaugh pleading guilty to financial crimes. More

Alex Murdaugh (left) Vinnie Politan and expert panel (right)

Alex Murdaugh Pleads GUILTY to Financial Crimes

Vinnie Politan and his expert panel discuss the unexpected plea deal convicted double murderer Alex Murdaugh took. More

TRENDING

Kyle Rittenhouse looks over his shoulder in court
Rapper young thug appears in court
Young Thug attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New York Sept. 14, 2017

LATEST NEWS

Bill Cosby
Dee Warner
Jeffrey Hill
photos of a man and woman

SCRIPPS NEWS

Binance founder guilty of felony for not stopping money laundering
Authorities capture man accused of killing 3 in property dispute
4 wounded, gunman dead in Ohio Walmart shooting