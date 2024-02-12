The Case Against Donna Adelson – Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan Podcast

In this riveting episode of “Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan,” we delve into the shocking and complex case against Donna Adelson, a mother accused of conspiring with her son, Charlie Adelson, in an alleged plot to arrange the murder of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. The beloved Florida State University law professor had found himself entangled in a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, who is Donna’s daughter and Charlie’s sister.

Join Vinnie Politan as he meticulously examines the details of this high-profile case, exploring the tumultuous dynamics within the Adelson family and the motives that may have led to the deadly conspiracy.