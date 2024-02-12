The Case Against Donna Adelson – Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan Podcast

Posted at 11:35 AM, February 12, 2024

In this riveting episode of “Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan,” we delve into the shocking and complex case against Donna Adelson, a mother accused of conspiring with her son, Charlie Adelson, in an alleged plot to arrange the murder of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. The beloved Florida State University law professor had found himself entangled in a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, who is Donna’s daughter and Charlie’s sister.

Join Vinnie Politan as he meticulously examines the details of this high-profile case, exploring the tumultuous dynamics within the Adelson family and the motives that may have led to the deadly conspiracy.

all podcast episodes

More In:

Related Stories

Donna Adelson is accused of plotting with her son, Charlie, to arrange the murder of her former son-in-law.

Trial Date Set As Donna Adelson Appears in Court

Donna Adelson is accused of plotting with her son, Charlie, to arrange the murder of her former son-in-law, FSU professor Dan Markel. More

Adam Montgomery mugshot

Adam Montgomery Case – Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan Podcast

In this episode, we dig into the chilling case of Adam Montgomery, a New Hampshire man set to face trial this week for the alleged... More

Court TV Rampage Killers logo

Rampage Killers: A Court TV Special – Court TV Podcast

What motivates a rampage killer? Court TV talks to psychologists, investigators, and interviews a convicted mass shooter to find out. More

TRENDING

Deobra Redden, the man who attacked Judge has been charged with attempted murder.
brain smith appears in court
watch live banner adam montgomery
Harmony Montgomery's biological daughter, Crystal Sorey, testifies.

LATEST NEWS

kayla montgomery testifies
Annette Harvey's Washington County Sheriff's Office mug shot.
Donna Adelson official mug shot.

SCRIPPS NEWS

Couple in gender reveal that sparked deadly wildfire plead guilty
New Mexico police officer stabbed to death while on duty
Infant dies after mom says she mistakenly put baby in oven for a nap