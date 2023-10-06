‘They didn’t make a scene like last time’: Footage shows arrest for Tupac’s murder

Posted at 3:09 PM, October 6, 2023

By: Jarah Wright

LAS VEGAS (Scripps News Las Vegas) — New bodycam footage shows the moment that Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

bodycam video shows Duane Davis' arrest

Bodycamera footage shows Duane Davis’ arrest for Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. via Scripps News Las Vegas)

Last week, a new murder indictment against Davis was handed down by a Nevada grand jury in relation to the death of rap icon Tupac Shakur.

Davis was taken into custody by Las Vegas police while he was on a walk in his Henderson neighborhood.

While sitting in a patrol car with a Las Vegas police officer, Davis discussed how different this was compared to when investigators raided his home in July.

“They didn’t make a scene like last time,” Davis said. “They had three SWAT units. They had a bunch of walkie-talkies in the house behind me. I saw people peeping over the gate. They were around my whole house going this is the Las Vegas Metropolitan SWAT team. They didn’t do that this time. I was walking down the street and a dude just jumped out yelling ‘Don’t move [expletive], the apprehension team or something.”

MORE: Former LAPD Detective Details Investigation into Tupac Shakur’s Murder

A man in a blue shirt stands in court, flanked by deputies

Duane “Keffe D” Davis is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. Davis has been charged in the 1996 fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)

During that raid, police collected multiple computers, a cellphone, a hard drive, a copy of Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, several .40-caliber bullets, two “tubs containing photographs”, and a copy of Davis’ memoir.

Scripps News Las Vegas also obtained copies of interview clips and photos presented as evidence to the grand jury. Investigators like retired Los Angeles Police Department detective Greg Kading said Davis “talked himself into jail”.

Davis appeared before a Las Vegas judge on Wednesday morning and told Judge Tierra Jones he’d retained an attorney to represent him and his attorney had asked for a continuance of two weeks. Part of that delay is due to Davis wanting his California attorney, Edi Faal, to represent him.

Jones set Davis’ next court hearing for Thursday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m.

 

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas, an E.W. Scripps Company.

a house with inset of a man's face

bodycam video shows Duane Davis' arrest

A man in a black shirt walks through court

