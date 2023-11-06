WI v. Lori Ann Phillips: Hit & Run Homicide Trial

By LAUREN SILVER

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (Court TV) — A trial began on Monday in Wisconsin for a woman accused in a hit and run that left her husband dead and frozen in a snowbank outside their home.

Lori Ann Phillips is charged with hit and run resulting in death and, if convicted, faces up to 25 years in prison. Prosecutors say she killed her husband Mark after the pair had argued following a night out drinking.

Deputies with the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department were first called to the Phillips’ home early on Feb. 23 after Lori called 911 in hysterics to report her husband was in a snowbank outside of their home. The deputies who first arrived on the scene described seeing Lori kneeling next to Mark’s body.

Lori was described by deputies as being “extremely upset and emotional” and told investigators that the couple had argued the night before and that her husband had been drinking. She said, “I didn’t know he was out here though, like this,” deputies said in the criminal complaint. Deputies described her as giving a “rambling statement, possibly saying she did not hurt him, she did not know what happened, and she did not know he was there.”

“Lori admitted at the time they had gotten into an argument and she had gotten in her truck to leave. The passenger door was still open when she left and at that time she told me, ‘but I didn’t hit him or anything’ which Deputy Stoughtenger took to mean hitting Mark with the vehicle.”

Deputies were able to put together a timeline and determined that Lori and Mark had been out with friends at a bar drinking until nearly 11 p.m. Lori told investigators that the couple argued both before and after they returned home, and she decided to leave and go to a hotel. Unable to get a room, Lori said she slept in her truck in the hotel’s parking lot before returning home at approximately 2 a.m. She said she assumed Mark was in bed and only discovered his body the next morning when she went looking for him.

“He was coming around this truck to come and get me so I took off. His door was still wide open,” Lori told deputies at the scene. “My god, I came home last night and I never even saw him.”

Investigators noted footprints that went from the house toward Mark’s body, returning to the house and then back to the body. But when investigators studied photographs of the scene later, they noted what appeared to be two sets of footprints: “It appears as though it was possible that tracks were made from the rear of the residence to Mark’s body, back to the residence, and then back to his body; making two separate but complete trips from the house to the body.”

Deputies said that Mark’s body was partially frozen to the ground and he had some snow covering his body. The medical examiner determined Mark’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, and his manner of death was listed as undetermined.

The couple had a home security system with cameras, but Lori told detectives that she turned the system off around 2 a.m. when she returned home so that she wouldn’t wake Mark by setting off the motion detector.

Both prosecutors and the defense have asked the judge to allow them to introduce evidence of prior domestic violence. The defense is asking to introduce evidence of previous allegations of violence in Mark and Lori’s relationship. Prosecutors want to introduce a previous conviction of disorderly conduct stemming from a domestic incident Lori had with a previous boyfriend in 2010.

The judge denied a request from the defense to have the jury visit the couple’s driveway where Mark was found.

