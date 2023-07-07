Willard Chaiden Miller sentenced for murder of Spanish Teacher

By EMANUELLA GRINBERG

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (Court TV) — An Iowa judge on Thursday sentenced 17-year-old Willard Chaiden Miller to life with the possibility of parole after 35 years for recruiting a friend to assist him in the murder of a Spanish teacher who gave him a failing grade that threatened his chances of studying abroad.

Judge Shawn Showers went above prosecutors’ recommendation of a 30-year mandatory minimum for Miller, who pleaded guilty in April to first-degree murder for Nohema Graber’s death. Miller and his friend, Jeremy Goodale, confessed to ambushing the 66-year-old Spanish teacher in a Jefferson County park in 2021 where she took regular afternoon walks, beating her to death with a baseball bat, and hiding her body under a wheelbarrow.

Miller’s defense denied that Miller struck Graber, a factor that the judge said weighed against him in sentencing. The judge said Miller’s decision to spare the community the anguish of a trial weighed in his favor. But the cold-blooded, premeditated nature of Graber’s death called for a lengthy minimum sentence, Showers said, even though juveniles in Iowa are not required to serve mandatory minimum sentences.

Miller apologized to Graber’s family and the community, saying he accepted responsibility for his actions. Showers noted that Miller waited until today to express remorse, adding that he felt Miller continued to downplay his role, another factor that weighed against him in sentencing.

Showers rendered his sentence Thursday after hearing from Miller and members of Graber’s family about the devastating impact of her death. Prosecutors also presented several hours’ worth of testimony and exhibits illuminating the investigation that led to Miller and his friend, Jeremy Goodale, who also pleaded guilty earlier this year to first-degree murder for Graber’s death. Among the evidence presented:

Google searches on Miller’s phone for what happens if your teacher dies in the middle of the course.

Goodale’s interview with police — conducted as an evidence proffer after he and Miller were arrested and charged with murder — in which he said Miller began planning the murder two weeks in advance by surveilling Graber and determining that she took daily afternoon walks in Fairfield’s Chataqua Park. On November 2, 2021, Goodale said he distracted Graber while Miller bashed her from behind with a bat, then Goodale delivered the final blows to make sure she was dead.



Miller’s interview with police in which he initially denied having contact with Goodale or Graber on the day in question, then changed his account to say that he saw a group of masked people followed Graber into the park and carry her into the woods.

Miller told a friend the day after the murder that he “caught someone with a baseball bat,” which the friend took to mean “killing” or “striking” someone. On cross, it came out that the friend thought Miller was joking.

The victim was partially dressed when she was found. She was just wearing a bra. Her pants were down by her ankles. She had a turtleneck sweater thrown in trees. Another shirt was thrown up in the trees.

Goodale sent Snapchats to friends saying that he and another person (who did not name Miller) attacked Nohema Graber in the park with a baseball bat because “she gave the wrong student a failing grade.”

The defendant had a “prep” list on his phone that he emailed to Goodale that included items such as gloves, a hammer, trash bags wet wipes. Wet wipes were found at the crime scene.