Rex Heuermann was back in court today for a hearing regarding admissibility of DNA evidence at trial, arguing that the testing in question is unproven. The accused Gilgo Beach serial killer has pleaded not guilty to the murders of 7 women. (4/15/25) MORE

Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem, Serial Killings ,

large man in court speaks to a bald guy

Accused Gilgo Beach Killer Back in Court for DNA Hearing

splitscreen: elderly prison inmate/handsome journalist at a desk

Serial Killer Confesses in Front of Court TV Cameras

rex heuermann and attorney

Rex Heuermann's Attorney Details Battle Over DNA Evidence

Very large defendant in court wears a black blazer, light blue oxford shirt and a yellow tie.

Accused Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Back in Court for DNA Argument

7 individual photos of female murder victims

Rex Heuermann Back in Court: Attorneys Want 5 Separate Trials

Rebecca Auborn

Rebecca Auborn: Serial Killer Sex Worker Trial

Picture of a young woman who looks really sad. She has red hair and a fair complexion.

Gilgo Beach Murders: Prosecutors Name Valerie Mack as Seventh Victim

Rex Heuermann in court

Rex Heuermann Charged in Death of Seventh Woman

Man on a news set

What’s It Like To Come Face-to-Face With a Killer?

Rex Heuermann Status

Accused Serial Killer Rex Heuermann in Court for Status Conference

Suffolk Co DA Ray Tierney shows photos at a press conference

Prosecutors Reveal New Information About Victim Found on Gilgo Beach

Asa Ellerup is accompanied by an emotional support dog.

Accused Serial Killer Rex Heuermann in Court for Status Hearing

