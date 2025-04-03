Accused Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Back in Court for DNA Argument

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Rex Heuermann was in court for a hearing about DNA evidence. The accused killer's defense claims the testing in question is unproven, but a scientist called by prosecutors says analysis conducted on hairs found on the victims is widely used. (4/2/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?