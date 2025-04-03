Accused Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Back in Court for DNA Argument

Rex Heuermann was in court for a hearing about DNA evidence. The accused killer's defense claims the testing in question is unproven, but a scientist called by prosecutors says analysis conducted on hairs found on the victims is widely used. (4/2/25) MORE

Very large defendant in court wears a black blazer, light blue oxford shirt and a yellow tie.

7 individual photos of female murder victims

Rex Heuermann Back in Court: Attorneys Want 5 Separate Trials

Rebecca Auborn

Rebecca Auborn: Serial Killer Sex Worker Trial

Picture of a young woman who looks really sad. She has red hair and a fair complexion.

Gilgo Beach Murders: Prosecutors Name Valerie Mack as Seventh Victim

Rex Heuermann in court

Rex Heuermann Charged in Death of Seventh Woman

Man on a news set

What’s It Like To Come Face-to-Face With a Killer?

Rex Heuermann Status

Accused Serial Killer Rex Heuermann in Court for Status Conference

Suffolk Co DA Ray Tierney shows photos at a press conference

Prosecutors Reveal New Information About Victim Found on Gilgo Beach

Asa Ellerup is accompanied by an emotional support dog.

Accused Serial Killer Rex Heuermann in Court for Status Hearing

Young blonde woman in court

Victim's Daughter Grilled Over News Interview, TikTok Posts

John Ray, the attorney representing the family of Shannan Gilbert, who hasn't been officially connected to Rex Heuermann, joins Court TV and makes shocking allegations against Heuermann's daughter, Victoria.

Gilgo Beach Murders: Shocking Allegations Against Suspect's Daughter

As the investigation continues Court TV takes a look into the newly-revealed information of the suspected Long Island Gilgo Beach Serial Killer, Rex Heuermann, and whether or not the murders could have been committed in his home.

Gilgo Beach Murders: Were Murders Committed in Accused Killer's Home?

